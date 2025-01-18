Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.28.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Carl Hull purchased 175,000 shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,924 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 349.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 143,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of -0.07. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

