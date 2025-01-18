Mason & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mason & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.67 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

