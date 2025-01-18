McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,109 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $321,325.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,366.30. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $280.90 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

