Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.47. Approximately 5,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 2,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Medallion Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

Medallion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Medallion Bank Company Profile

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

