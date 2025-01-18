Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Up 27.9% in December

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Medical Facilities Stock Up 5.8 %

OTCMKTS MFCSF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233. Medical Facilities has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

