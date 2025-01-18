Medical Imaging (OTCMKTS:MEDD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Medical Imaging Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medical Imaging shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Medical Imaging Stock Performance
Medical Imaging Company Profile
Medical Imaging Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides medical diagnostic imaging services for patients, hospitals and clinics, workers' compensation boards, and insurance companies in North America. It provides remote reading and reporting of medical diagnostic imaging scans. The company also provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, digital mammography, X-ray, and bone mineral densitometry modalities.
