Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 17,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 19,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

