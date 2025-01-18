Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 62,951 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,951 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $41,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,721,000 after buying an additional 5,341,481 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after purchasing an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

