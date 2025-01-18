Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares MBS ETF worth $83,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,835,000. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MBB opened at $91.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.57.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.