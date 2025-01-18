Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 127,642 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 322.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,642 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $16,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

