Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 62,051 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.57% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 126.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $147.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $150.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

