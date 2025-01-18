Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Mirrabooka Investments Limited (ASX:MIR – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 17th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from Mirrabooka Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Mirrabooka Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. The firm primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies, targeting companies which fall outside the top 50 listed companies, by market capitalization, on the Australian Stock Exchange.

