Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the December 15th total of 154,200 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Momentus Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. 59,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,334. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. Momentus has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.56.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($9.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter. Momentus had a negative return on equity of 1,945.42% and a negative net margin of 1,303.93%.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

