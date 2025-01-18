monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $292.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. TD Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on monday.com from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.48.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $242.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.37. monday.com has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $324.99.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in monday.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

