Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFSU. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 146,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,270,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 60,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,712. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

