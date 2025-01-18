Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Buys C$355,200.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$111.00 per share, with a total value of C$355,200.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Sime Armoyan acquired 3,000 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$111.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,235.00.

TSE MRG.UN opened at C$16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of C$625.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.78. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$14.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.53.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

