Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MSI opened at $465.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $478.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.98. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.84 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

