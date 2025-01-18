Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 16500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.
Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company holds a 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and 100% of the mineral rights of the Kennady North consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 113,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
