Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,155.32 ($111.39) and traded as low as GBX 9,120 ($110.96). Mountview Estates shares last traded at GBX 9,300 ($113.15), with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

Mountview Estates Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,873.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,155.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,275.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 121.68.

Mountview Estates Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,544.58%.

Insider Activity

Mountview Estates Company Profile

In other Mountview Estates news, insider Andrew R. Williams bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,900 ($108.29) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($32,485.70). Insiders own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

