MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) fell 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 439,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 341,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

