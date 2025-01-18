Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$0.96. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 104,700 shares trading hands.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.97.

About Nano One Materials

(Get Free Report)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.