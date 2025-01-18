National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,533,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $137,289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 765,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,441,000 after buying an additional 93,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 159.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 880,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 541,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36 and a beta of 0.64.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.32%.

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 19,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $1,216,257.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,439.07. The trade was a 31.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,101,459.02. The trade was a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

