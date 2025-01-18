Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,494,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 2,643,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.9 days.
Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,513. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.
