Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Up 32.2% in December

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,494,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 2,643,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.9 days.

Nestlé Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,513. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $79.55 and a fifty-two week high of $116.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.24.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.