New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Up 36.7% in December

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NMFCZ stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,674. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

Get New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 alerts:

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.