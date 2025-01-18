NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 473363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of NextDecade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 2nd quarter worth $23,231,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,623,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,050 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,096,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 600,630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 43.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

