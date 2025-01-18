NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,662,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,646. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

