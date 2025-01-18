NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Spring Capital Management LLC

Spring Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 3.4% of Spring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $70.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

