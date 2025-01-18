NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 195,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 79,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 107,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

