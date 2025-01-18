Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2024

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. released a press statement on January 13, 2025, providing an overview of its financial performance for the three-month period that concluded on December 31, 2024. The key details and specific data are outlined in the attached Exhibit 99.1.

Get alerts:

In adherence to Item 2.02’s requirements, Nu Skin Enterprises’ press release, as specified in Exhibit 99.1, is not to be considered as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor should it be integrated by reference in any submissions under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except where explicitly declared by specific reference in such filings.

For further details, Nu Skin Enterprises has also provided an interactive data file (Inline XBRL document) as part of its disclosure, as noted in the attached Exhibit 104.

James D. Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Nu Skin Enterprises, duly signed the report on behalf of the company on January 13, 2025.

This communication is in line with the regulatory obligations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and offers an overview of the financial performance of Nu Skin Enterprises for the fourth quarter of 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nu Skin Enterprises’s 8K filing here.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories