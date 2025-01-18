O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Purchases 10,505 Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Beyond worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beyond by 34.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its position in Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Beyond from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Insider Transactions at Beyond

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 156,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. This represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of BYON stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Beyond, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Featured Articles

