Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

OII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,003,000 after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth $317,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

