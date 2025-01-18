Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Shares Down 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) fell 22.2% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 110,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 151,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The stock has a market cap of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon Keep sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$95,850.00. Also, Director Christopher Ross Batalha bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,500 shares of company stock worth $129,248. 107.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

