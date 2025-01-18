Omega Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.33.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.84 and its 200 day moving average is $286.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

