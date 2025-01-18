OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.0 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised OMV Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
