Onex (TSE:ONEX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.78 and traded as low as C$110.02. Onex shares last traded at C$110.49, with a volume of 76,615 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Onex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$113.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$101.14.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

