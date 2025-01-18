Onex (TSE:ONEX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$112.78 and traded as low as C$110.02. Onex shares last traded at C$110.49, with a volume of 76,615 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Onex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on ONEX
Onex Trading Up 0.4 %
About Onex
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Onex
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.