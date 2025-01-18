OptimumBank Releases Presentation on Unaudited Results, Ending the Year Strong

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., a Florida-based financial institution (NYSE American: OPHC), recently disclosed essential details regarding its unaudited results of operations for the period concluding on December 31, 2024. The report was officially released on January 17, 2025.

The presentation shed light on various aspects of the company’s performance, outlining key metrics and highlighting significant developments during the stated period.

Included as part of the disclosure were the financial statements and exhibits, particularly a presentation aimed at summarizing the financial standing and operational efficacy of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. for the given period.

As per the filing, the information presented, including all accompanying exhibits, is not to be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, per the rules specified under Section 18 of the Act.

Moreover, the company emphasized that the contents of the report, inclusive of the exhibits, should not be treated as an integral part of any registration statement or document filed under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, unless expressly referenced in such filings.

Moishe Gubin, the Chairman of the Board of Directors at OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., signed off on the report as the authorized representative on January 17, 2025.

The company’s move to transparently share its unaudited results reflects its commitment to providing stakeholders and the market with insight into its financial health and operational performance.

