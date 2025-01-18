Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.3% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 44,938 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 260.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.05. 11,593,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,798. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $106.51 and a one year high of $198.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

