OSB Group (LON:OSB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.54 ($4.97) and traded as low as GBX 382 ($4.65). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.70), with a volume of 820,831 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 403.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 393.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.24.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

