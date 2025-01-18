Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $722.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $788.00 to $842.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total transaction of $1,703,818.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $670.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $671.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.36. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $458.09 and a twelve month high of $712.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

