Parks! America Names Rebecca McGraw as New Chief Financial Officer

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA) welcomed Rebecca McGraw, aged 58, as its Chief Financial Officer on Monday, January 13, 2025. Prior to joining Parks! America, McGraw held the position of Assistant Controller – SEC Reporting at Lands’ End, Inc. from November 2020 until December 2024. She also served as Controller at General Beverage Sales Co., a top wholesale beverage distributor in Wisconsin, from October 2005 to October 2020.

McGraw’s employment terms with Parks! America include an “at will” agreement, an annual salary of $180,000, and a potential annual bonus capped at $20,000.

It is noted that McGraw has no pre-existing relationships with any current officers or directors of Parks! America, and prior to her hiring, she had not conducted any transactions with the company.

In other news, Parks! America, Inc. filed Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission to declare McGraw’s appointment and outline her employment terms. The filing also includes an Exhibit (No. 104) that consists of the Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded in the Inline XBRL document.

Geoffrey Gannon, President of Parks! America, Inc., executed the report on behalf of the company on January 15, 2025.

This update highlights the recent appointment of Rebecca McGraw as the new Chief Financial Officer of Parks! America, reinforcing the company’s commitment to enhancing its financial leadership team.

Parks! America Company Profile

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

