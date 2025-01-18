Paul Kwong Shun Cheung Sells 16,400,000 Shares of PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC) Stock

PetroFrontier Corp. (CVE:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Paul Kwong Shun Cheung sold 16,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$246,000.00.
PetroFrontier Price Performance
Shares of CVE:PFC opened at C$0.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 72.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. PetroFrontier Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.08.
PetroFrontier Company Profile
