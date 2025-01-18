PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

