Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 18th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.34.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
