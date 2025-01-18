Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 18th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $12.34.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

