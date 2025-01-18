Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Balaji Gandhi Sells 836 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 836 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $22,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,217.54. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Balaji Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Balaji Gandhi sold 3,195 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $85,018.95.

Phreesia Price Performance

NYSE PHR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.