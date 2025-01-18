PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets raised PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$21.22 and a 1 year high of C$30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram bought 7,670 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,290.93. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$28.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,884.68. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

