Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,836 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned about 2.01% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DBND stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

