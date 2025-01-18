Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 319 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,044 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BK opened at $83.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $83.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

