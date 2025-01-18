Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $94,175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 337,254 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,394,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 62,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $510.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $551.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Barclays lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

