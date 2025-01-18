Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 123,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,550,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,605. This trade represents a 27.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

