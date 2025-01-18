Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,646,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,789,000 after acquiring an additional 81,966 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.12.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $262.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.04. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.02 and a 1-year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.